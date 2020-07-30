Numbers demonstrate in-county containment efforts were successful!
The drive-through testing which had been ongoing at the parking lot of the Breathitt High School ended Tuesday, July 28th, 2020. It was a worth endeavor as the testing permitted the Breathitt County Health Department to zero in on county residents who had contracted the disease and contact trace their encounters with other residents, in-county, they may have unwittingly infected.
We learned quite a bit, some of what we learned being comforting. We learned we are blessed to have in-county numbers way more manageable and capable of containment than some of the counties which border us.
We were able to reach out to William Sizemore with the Health Department. Mr. Sizemore, as we had before published in an earlier volume of this newspaper, is the Preparedness Planner and Environmentalist at the Health Department.
As of July 28, 2020, a day prior to this story’s appearing in print, Sizemore tells us Breathitt has 20-cases. Only three of the cases are considered “active.”
