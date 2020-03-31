Mayor Scott Madon signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency for the city of Pineville due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Madon stressed that the declaration was being done as a precaution. As of Tuesday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pineville or Bell County. With an emergency declared, the mayor now has the authority to act quickly and use any means necessary to protect the health of the citizens in the event and outbreak would occur in Pineville. The order also allows the city to be eligible for reimbursement monies if expenses are incurred while protecting citizens.
“I’m real confident in where we are right now. I don’t know that we’ll get through this without a single case, but we’ve been very fortunate,” Madon said. “We have some out that we haven’t got the test results back yet and I’m aware of a few people that are self-quarantined right now.”
He said that from watching the governor’s evening updates at 5 p.m., it appears the number of statewide cases may have peaked on Saturday when 93 new cases were reported. Sunday that number was down to 43 and Monday there were 42 new cases.
“I’m going to be really interested to see what those numbers look like and if they continue to go down,” Madon said. “Even if we are coming down, we’re not going to let up these next two weeks. We’re really encouraging people to do the social distancing and stay in as much as they can. It’s the time now that we can really put this thing to rest and hopefully come out it in May.”
The city also took the step of closing its public parks on Tuesday.
“We encourage people to get outside and exercise on sunny days, however, you must practice social distancing. We are taking every precaution to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Pineville. Please do your part to ensure the safety of others,” a post on the Main Street Pineville Facebook page read.
“We’re just taking some additional precautions at this time,” Madon added. “We want people to continue to take it seriously. These next two weeks are going to be a key time in dealing with this thing and we’re really going to step up our enforcement to try and keep it under control.
“I think the governor said it best when he said we may look back and say we overreacted but we would rather overreact and take precautions than under-react and put people’s lives at risk. That’s the path we’re going to be on.”
Madon added that he is staying in contact with Judge-Exeuctive Albey Brock and Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson so they are all on the same page.
Madon said next month’s City Council meeting would be pushed back.
“We’re only required to meet once every 90 days. I’m going to postpone the April meeting date for now,” he said. “I’m not saying we won’t have a meeting but we won’t have it on the scheduled date.”
