Manchester, KY – April 24, 2020 - It is with a heavy heart that we report the fifth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 79 year old female, was a resident at Jackson Manor.
CVDHD also reports one new case of COVID-19 in an adult in Jackson County. This case is not connected to the outbreak at Jackson Manor. In Jackson County, there are 57 total confirmed cases, with 12 recovered and 5 deaths. There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report for Rockcastle County today. In Rockcastle County, total confirmed cases remain at 12, with no deaths reported and 10 recovered. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Rockcastle Regional Hospital will be offering community-wide drive-thru testing beginning Monday, April 27th, at their facility on Newcomb Avenue in Mt. Vernon. This will be open to anyone who wants to be tested. Individuals who want to be tested should call the Rockcastle Regional COVID-19 Hotline at (606) 256-7385 to register and schedule their drive-thru appointment. More information is available on Rockcastle Regional Hospital’s Facebook page.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
