Manchester, KY – May 8, 2020 - CVDHD reports the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clay County. The individual, a 45 year old male, is self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms at home. Clay County Health Department nurses are carrying out contact investigation to identify anyone who may be at risk of exposure.
If an individual who tests positive has few close contacts, health department nurses will reach out to them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk. Right now, it is important to continue to be careful with social distancing, masking when appropriate, and using good handwashing.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Jackson County or Rockcastle County.
Clay County
Total cases: 1
Active cases: 1
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 14
Total Recovered 13
Current active cases 1
Jackson County
Total cases: 59
Total deaths: 12
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 28
Current active cases: 19
Jackson Manor: 53 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 19 active cases
2 currently hospitalized, 12 deaths, 9 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 6 recovered
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.
