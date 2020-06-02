Manchester, KY – June 2, 2020 – We are saddened today to report the first COVID-related death in Clay County, a 69 year old female.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Jackson County or Rockcastle County. In Jackson County, another Jackson Manor resident is reported recovered, leaving only one remaining resident of the Manor being monitored for COVID.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.
