A lack of FDA approval has been cited by many as a reason to wait on getting vaccinated. On Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first to reach that milestone.
More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the US. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said the acting FDA commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock.
Three vaccines were previously approved under emergency use authorization by the FDA. Emergency use authorization still require stringent standards to meet; three phases of testing including against placebos and thousands of participants. Full approval likely means more mandates as many companies and organizations waited despite being able to do so under emergency use. The pentagon recently announced all military service members will be required to get the vaccine.
