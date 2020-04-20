Manchester, KY – April 20, 2020 - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is saddened to report a fourth death in Jackson County, a 52 year old male who was a resident of Jackson Manor.
There are no new confirmed cases to report in Jackson County today.
As of 2:00 PM Monday afternoon, CVDHD reports the following information for Jackson County:
Total cases: 55
Total deaths: 4
Total hospitalized: 5
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 50 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 4 currently hospitalized, 4 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 11 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 5 total cases, 1 currently hospitalized, 1 recovered
CVDHD reports no new cases in Rockcastle County, with twelve total cases to date. The total recovered cases in Rockcastle County remains at nine. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases. Further information regarding the case that was reported Sunday evening had not been obtained at the time of this release. Clarification will be provided to the public as soon as possible.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
