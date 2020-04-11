Knox county small businesses may be eligible for aid through a new fund created by the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK). Eligible businesses could receive up to $3,000 in grant money.
Knox County was selected as one of a handful of Eastern Kentucky counties selected for the program. The fund was created in partnership with the Appalachian Impact Fund and Invest 606, two non-profits focused on spurring growth in Appalachian Kentucky. The funds goal is to provide assistance to businesses whose operations have been affected by COVID-19.
Eligible businesses must be locally owned and be a downtown business. The business must be a restaurant or “experience retail” including tourism, arts, entertainment, or accommodations.
Those wishing to apply can visit http://cedik.ca.uky.edu/ for more information and to access the online application. The current deadline for the first round of funds is Friday, April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.