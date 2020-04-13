Additional funding has been secured to help more small businesses in Southeastern Kentucky.
"Due to generous donors, we have been able to increase the overall funding available AND expand the eligible geography to include even more counties. Check out the map above or the expanded listing of counties below. We want to extend a huge THANK YOU to the James Graham Brown Foundation for joining us in supporting this fund,” the release said.
The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK), in partnership with the Appalachian Impact Fund (AIF), housed at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and Invest 606 is soliciting applications from businesses to the new Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund. Eligible businesses are invited to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been hindered because of COVID-19.
Counties Eligible as of 4/8/2020: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned AND
b) a downtown business that falls under one of the following categories: restaurant or experience retail that includes the arts, tourism, accommodations, and entertainment.
Deadline to apply: Rolling, first round of reviews will occur on April 17th, 2020.
APPLY NOW >> https://bit.ly/2Rbh4oi
Questions: Contact Shane Barton, Downtown Revitalization Coordinator, shane.barton@uky.edu
