From the Cumberland Valley Health Department
Manchester, KY – April 17, 2020 - Today, we are saddened to confirm a second death of a Jackson Manor resident due to COVID-19. The resident was an 85-year-old male. No further details will be released by the health department out of respect for the family’s privacy.
As of 12:00 PM Friday afternoon, CVDHD reports the following information for Jackson County:
Total cases: 38
Total deaths: 2
Total hospitalized: 6
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 34 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 23 total cases, 5 currently hospitalized, 2 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 11 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 have recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 4 total cases, 1 currently hospitalized, 1 recovered
CVDHD reports no new cases in Rockcastle County, with twelve total cases to date. Two additional individuals have recovered in Rockcastle, bringing the total recovered in Rockcastle County to nine. Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although the number of people being tested by health care providers in the community is increasing.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
