Case update for Jackson, Clay, and Rockcastle County
Manchester, KY – April 14, 2020 - It is with a heavy heart that CVDHD confirms the first COVID-19 associated death in Jackson County. The individual, who was a resident of Jackson Manor, passed away on April 10, 2020. Further details are withheld out of respect for the family.
As of 3:00 PM today, CVDHD reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 for Jackson County. This case is not associated with the cluster of cases at Jackson Manor. The total number of confirmed cases in Jackson County now stands at 33. Some of the cases confirmed at Jackson Manor are among facility employees who are residents of other counties. Those cases are not included in the Jackson County total. There were no new confirmed cases reported in Rockcastle County today, and Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
Even though there are no cases confirmed in Clay County, health department nurses are monitoring testing numbers from health care providers daily. Currently, we have record of sixty-four tests submitted for Clay County residents. Of that number, fifty-five have been negative, and nine are pending. There are other ways that public health workers can monitor for community level spread while testing gains momentum. One of those proxy indicators is the number of deaths attributed to pneumonia when the patient did not test positive for flu. According to local funeral home workers, there has been a rise in pneumonia-related deaths in the first three months of 2020. Health department epidemiologists are now tracking that information in Clay County as another means of tracking the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases will increase. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
