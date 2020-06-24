In Jackson County, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports there are two new confirmed cases to report today (June 24, 2020). There are no new cases to report for Rockcastle County today, and there is one individual to report recovered. This brings Jackson County to 27 active cases with 8 probable cases. There have been 49 recovered.
CVDHD also reports eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay County today. Case investigation and contact tracing is under way at this time. Two formerly probable cases in Clay County are reported as recovered today.
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.