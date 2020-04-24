The Dr. Thomas Walker State Historic Park grounds remain open to the public in the midst of a pandemic and damage from recent severe winds.
The giftshop, mini-golf, and playgrounds are closed and gatherings of more than 10 are not permitted.
The recent wind storm that swept over the area caused quite the mess for the park. Around 25 trees fell including one that completely destroyed a swing-set and bench. Clean-up of the park is ongoing with large piles of debris formed to deal with the effects. Park Manager Andy Teasley doesn’t expect the park to receive aid to cover their losses as Knox County was not declared a disaster area.
“We welcome families to come out and enjoy the outdoors,” Teasley stated. There is plenty of room to stretch one’s legs at the park and few seem to have taken advantage of the gorgeous landscape; “the park is a ghost town for now,” Teasley added.
When asked about the mandated closure of some businesses, Teasley stated his thoughts don’t matter. “We need to listen to the leader of this state, Governor Andy Beshear. I think he is giving us the best advice possible at this time,” he said.
