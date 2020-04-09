It’s an unfair question to ask because no community is really ready for their worst-case scenario as the coronavirus continues to sweep across the country.
But officials in Bell County want the citizens to know that the medical community and local governments are doing everything they can to be prepared in the event a COVID-19 outbreak would take place here.
“I don’t want anyone to be afraid that they’re not going to be able to get the medical care they need in the event they get sick from this. We are fully prepared, our hospitals are fully prepared to handle this,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “There is absolutely no reason to be afraid that if you or one of your loved ones gets acutely sick with this that they’re not going to be cared for.”
As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Bell County. 94 tests have been given to Bell County residents with 86 coming back negative and eight still pending.
Brock is in regular communication with health department and hospital officials as well as KEMA and FEMA representatives.
He said that currently both hospitals are down in the number of patients they are treating so there is plenty of room and plenty of beds in case they are needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Between the two hospitals we have about 10 ventilators in the county and in the event we exceeded that we can access ventilators from the state if we were to become a hot spot,” he said. “We’ve got the beds and we’ve got the staff to handle things without any issues.
“We’re fully stocked with PPE if things were to progress for the worse and we’re prepared to get more in the event that we need it,” he said. “People can rest assured that our front line folks a our hospitals have a sufficient amount of PPE.”
There are still a lot of unknowns about how the virus might make its way to a place like Bell County. It may be that we will continue to see no or very few cases all the way through or it could be that we will see the number of cases increase a few weeks after they subside in the bigger cities.
Brock said on the emergency management side of things they prepare for the worst and hope and pray that it doesn’t happen. He said by practicing social distancing and the other CDC guidelines the community can prevent the worst case from happening.
“We, the community, are in control of how bad our problem becomes,” he said. “If we practice social distancing we won’t have a serious problem here. If we don’t do that then we’re going to have a bigger problem than we would have.”
That’s why emergencies have been declared for the county as well as the cities of Pineville and Middlesboro and actions are being taken like limiting the number of shoppers in stores.
“We know that it’s here, we just haven’t found it yet. It’s in Knox, Whitley, Leslie, Claiborne and Lee counties so it’s close. We want to protect our families and our communities,” Brock added. “My slogan is this: If you act as if you already have the virus and as if everyone else already has the virus, then if you don’t have it you won’t get it and if you do have it you won’t give it to anyone else. If people will just adhere to that we’ll have a lot less spread in the event that it gets here.”
The judge also encourages everyone to wear a mask when they go out to public places and strongly follow the CDC’s 6-foot distancing guidelines.
“This is not a time to be scared. This is a time to be careful. There’s no reason to be afraid, we tend to make mistakes when we’re scared,” he said. “We’ll get to the other end of this and this will end, hopefully sooner rather than later. But for now let’s take every precaution to keep our families safe.”
