Jackson Manor Celebration Parade
The community showed up with joy and love in their hearts tonight at the Jackson Manor in Annville, KY to celebrate the lives of their loved ones. Jackson Manor is now officially COVID-19 Free! Tonight (Friday, June 12th, 2020) the residents were escorted outside by nurses and staff where they had shaded tents available for them to sit. The residents watched as members of the community including family, friends, and loved ones were joined by Sheriff Paul Hays, Constables, volunteer firefighters, PRTC, Jackson Energy and the Wagon and Saddle Club for a drive-thru parade. Shouts of “I love you!”, “I miss you!”, kisses and hugs came through car windows. A steady stream of cars, trucks, motorcycles, horses, police cars and fire trucks made their way past the residents sitting, smiling and waving under the tents alongside the road.
Although he was unable to attend County Judge Executive sent his regrets along with a statement and a proclamation declaring Jackson Manor Week in Jackson County! Several speakers joined the residents in their celebration including Senator Albert Robinson, Carlos Cameron (on behalf of Congressman Hal Rogers), Dr. Chris Self, CEO, AdventHealth, and Dr. Anita Cornett (Jackson Manor, Director of Medicine).
Jackson Manor finally received the last negative test and they are all ready to celebrate. Bryant said, “We wanted everyone to celebrate this joyful occasion. I am glad that so many family, friends, and neighbors came by and honked for this happy time. But let us not forget. This is also a time of remembrance and deep sadness; we remember the ones that we lost that cannot come to this celebration. Just know that they are in our hearts forever.”
Signature HealthCARE provided a press release stating, “Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has had a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases, including 40 residents and 27 staff members. Our residents have since recovered and have been moved off the COVID-19 only unit. Of our 27 recovered staff members, 24 have returned to work, and their call remaining strong, are continuing to protect and fight against the virus that fought them. While CDC guidelines only require one negative test to deem a resident COVID-free, out of an abundance of caution and the utmost safety for all, Signature HealthCARE’s company standard is two negative tests. We believe that proactive protocol has resulted in our 100% COVID-Free facility. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor believes a great deal of this success lies within the facility’s initiation of a facility-wide test-based strategy; testing all residents and staff after the first confirmed cases. This has since become the standard testing strategy for Signature HealthCARE. Additionally, the creation of a separate COVID-19 only unit at the facility has proven instrumental.”
“This has been a grueling fight that we have taken on relentlessly”, said Kevin Bryant, CEO and Administrator for Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor. “I couldn’t be more proud of our resilient and compassionate staff members. This has been a difficult and trying time for my patients, families and employees, however, at the end of the day, everyone knows that the residents and Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor didn’t back down and isn’t backing down now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.