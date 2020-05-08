The community has great reason to grieve. Since the first death occurred on April 10, 2020 we have lost eight more of our valued citizens at Jackson Manor due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, May 05, 2020 there has been a total of 40 cases among the residents of the manor with 26 cases remaining active. One resident remains hospitalized. So far there have been a total of 11 deaths. These give us all reason to mourn. The community holds each of these nine and their families in our hearts and wish the families strength to endure their loss. While we are grief stricken we have also seen 5 residents recover and beat the disease! This gives us reason to celebrate! The staff at Jackson Manor along with several of the residents did just that last week when they Celebrated Recovery for four of the residents: Doris, Betty, Billy and Quillie! They each took a celebratory walk around a fenced in-courtyard to the cheers and applause of the staff and other residents. The journey that these elders have taken is awe-inspiring! They faced a monster pandemic while being quarantined and without being able to see their family and they defeated it! They BEAT Covid-19!
Across the state of Kentucky almost half of the deaths associated with COVID-19 have occurred at long-term care facilities. At the beginning of this week KY Governor Andy Beshear and the acting secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Eric Friedlander, provided updates on long-term care facilities. “This is a major area of challenge that we continue to work through and we know that this is where, in Kentucky, COVID-19 devastates us,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure we continue to use every single step to protect those in these facilities and make sure that we are doing our best every day.”
Health Secretary Eric Friedlander gave an update on long-term-care facilities, which have accounted for 122 of the state's deaths, or 48 percent. “As I've looked across the country, I think we've been leaders here,” he said. “We were one of the first to shut down visitation,” Friedlander said. “We’ve acknowledged that there are some very specific challenges in long-term care.” “When talking about working with the nursing home alliance, Friedlander said, “I think we’re all on the same page of making sure that we take care of that industry so that industry can take care of folks in their care.”
He said the state is paying nursing homes more quickly, because their business has been hurt by lack of elective surgeries that send them patients for rehabilitation. Friedlander also said the state is paying the homes more to treat patients with covid-19, as an incentive for the facilities to get the patients tested. Beshear said he would like to have everyone in nursing homes tested, but “We're gonna have to triage it a little bit. … We want to make sure the most fragile are being tested as early as possible.”
Beshear said that across the state 43 more residents of long-term-care facilities had tested positive, plus nine staff members, for totals of 795 and 320, respectively.
Friedlander's cabinet is also in charge of inspecting nursing homes, and recent stories in the news have noted that it rarely labeled lack of infection control a serious violation from April 2016 to December 2019, when the Beshear administration began. Recent stories identified Jackson Manor as being among the long-term care facilities that had been cited as having problems with infection protocols. However, since these citations, Signature HealthCARE began a restructuring of the facility and its management. Since November of 2019 (post citations), Signature HealthCARE has been under new management. As a result of the leadership of new CEO, Kevin Bryant, and the dedicated staff, Jackson Manor is moving forward and has since passed two infection control inspections by the Office of the Inspector General under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and continue to improve. As a proactive measure in the current pandemic, in early April, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor planned carefully for its groundbreaking COVID-19 only unit. It is an isolated unit with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor also has a consulting Infectious Disease physician and Infectious Disease nurse on board, who have been providing guidance and monitoring of the unit and its operation.
Acting Health Secretary Eric Friedlander said the cabinet is now making infection control a priority, but has "fewer eyes" looking for violations because it has limited inspections, for fear inspectors could carry the virus. He said it is a shared responsibility: “This is a time when this industry and us can demonstrate that we're gonna be faithful stewards for those people in their care.”
On another nursing-home point, Beshear said, “We’ve gotta expect there’s not gonna be visitation in the near future. We’ve got to take every single step to protect those in these facilities.”
Asked if visitation might be allowed for patients who don't have the virus, or to those who are in critical care, Beshear said that would not happen in long-term-care facilities because of their vulnerable populations. He noted that there are exceptions for those who are at the end of their lives.
In closing, let us pause for a moment and reflect on those that have been lost and reflect upon the heartache being experienced by their friends and families. From the perspective of these elderly folks… To know you are ill and that you may pass away and to not be able to see your family. How sad. How scary. From the perspective of the friends and family…To know a loved one is that ill and not be able to be by their side. How helpless. How scary. How heartbreaking and sad. We cannot allow ourselves to be unaware or unsympathetic to these people. That would be irresponsible. However, the reason these are such troubling and sad thoughts is because they are ultimately rooted in love. Let us stay focused on love and turn our expression toward joy for each of those that BEAT Covid-19! You did it! We love you! Hallelujah!
