Jackson Manor is now officially COVID-19 Free. They received the last negative test today and the they are ready to celebrate. In order to celebrate they want as many of the community as would like to participate with them. Judge Shane Gabbard reported that next Friday June 12th at 3:00 pm there will be a drive thru parade at the Manor. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their car and come down and lay on the horn while passing by. This facility has been through so much in the last couple months they deserve a celebration. In fact they will be accepting new patients soon as they transition into a Recovered Facility. Judge Gabbard said, "I can't brag on our community and surrounding Counties enough. Your outpouring of love and support for our people have been remarkable."
Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
