Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

The Jackson County Public Schools just announced that all school sports activities are suspended until further notice!

JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, "I have been on the phone with our local health department and we have decided to suspend all sports activities beginning on 6/25 until further notice due to the recent spread of COVID-19 within Jackson County. We will revisit this decision next week. As always our first priority will be our staff and student safety."

Jackson County Public Schools Athletic Director, Wes Bishop, in a phone call clarified that the action is meant to apply to all the schools in the Jackson County Public School District.  

