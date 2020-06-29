As of 4 p.m. June 29, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 15,347 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported Monday.
The Governor noted that one new case is from Robertson County, which means all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now has logged at least one positive case of COVID-19.
“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” the Governor said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”
Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Monday include a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both from Jefferson County.
“This is a reminder that no matter how much progress we’ve made, this remains a very challenging disease,” the Governor said. “Practicing social distancing, limiting contacts and especially wearing a cloth mask can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
