On Monday the Governor’s office, in conjunction with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, announced that, pending Federal approval, Kentucky will be receiving approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as early as mid-December.
These initial doses will be of the Pfizer vaccine, with a reported effective rate of close to 94%.
It has also been reported that approximately 76,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine will be made available to the state possibly by the end of the year. The Moderna Vaccine developers also report an effective rate of approximately 94%.
While the doses being provided are only about one third of those originally promised this is still exciting and welcomed news.
Said Governor Beshear “Those [first doses] will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later. We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.
While the number of doses and allocation plan are subject to change, the Governor said as of today the majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care (LTC) facilities; about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
The state’s immediate goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths. With 66% of the deaths coming from LTC facilities, vaccines could help significantly decrease Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll beginning in January. Also, because LTC residents tend to require the most care, vaccinations in LTC facilities will help reduce COVID-19’s burden on Kentucky’s health care system.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires extremely cold storage, this week Kentucky is participating in a “dry run” drill that will help to test the distribution chain and train those who will be involved in distribution to be able to handle and administer the vaccine correctly and effectively. In this way it is hoped that the state will be ready when larger shipments of the vaccine are made available.
While the first batch of vaccines received won’t go far, Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public health believes the capacity to vaccinate will steadily increase throughout the end of this year. Others considered a priority for early vaccination include emergency responders, such as police and firefighter. Teachers are also on the short list to receive early vaccination. Beshear said that he is especially anxious to get teachers vaccinated as this will make it easier and safer to reopen schools. “We will all benefit from having our kids back in school,” he said.”
This news is very exciting and brings hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Early vaccinations can begin as soon as the vaccines receive emergency approval from the FDA. It is fully expected that this will happen in the coming days. This does not mean that the vaccines will be widely available by the end of 2020. Given the time it will take to produce and distribute the millions of doses that will be required in the US alone, it is expected that general availability won’t become a reality until possibly April of 2021 at the earliest.
It remains essential that people continue to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and others as we move toward full vaccination. Health officials from the CDC, the White House and the State of Kentucky urge citizens to wear a mask, social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid gatherings of any size outside your immediate family. With a solution this close to a reality it appears this long dark time may be over in the relatively near future so it is important to make every effort to ensure as many of us as possible get there.
