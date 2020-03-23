Business office changes

For the health and safety of our customers and employees, our customer service office lobbies are now closed to walk-in traffic.

Offices with a drive-through window: Drive-through windows are still open for customer transactions. Our representatives are taking extra precautions, such as sanitizing their hands and surfaces.

Offices without a drive-through window: Some of our business offices do not have a drive-through window option. Customers still wanting to use those business offices are asked to use the Night Deposit/Payment Drop Box to leave payments.

Authorized retail payment agents such as Kroger and Walmart are also taking payments in cash or by debit card.

