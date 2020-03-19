Due to the coronavirus and in response to recommendations from the Knox County Health Department and Governor Beshear, the March and April regular Knox County Chamber meetings have been cancelled. The Chamber Ambassador Patrol will also be taking a break.
If you need assistance from the Chamber during this time, please leave a message at the Chamber office by calling 546-4300.
Please support one of our local restaurants with a carry-out or delivery order!
Here is a link to a page on the Kentucky Chamber website to help educate employers on the coronavirus: https://www.kychamber.com/coronavirus
For the lates information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, please visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Stay healthy!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.