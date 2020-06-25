A Knox County man who was arrested after neighbors reported hearing screams and seeing blood splatter was sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars,
Fred Brown was arrested in November 2017 after police found he had imprisoned a woman and stabbed her more than 25 times. The woman claimed Brown had raped her and held her for an unknown length of time.
Brown took a plea deal in March of this year. He plead guilty to first-degree assault, a charge that was originally attempted murder. Charges for rape, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping were dropped.
