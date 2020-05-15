An eighth case of the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus has been reported in Knox County.
The Knox County Health Department released a statement today as it has with previous cases. The health department will contact anyone who may have been at a heightened risk of infection though contact with the individual. If you are not contacted you are not considered to be at a greater risk than the general public.
The first six cases in Knox County have all fully recovered form the disease.
