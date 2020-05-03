The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) has received nearly $4 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to support 46 of the Commonwealth’s rural hospitals as they work to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds, which are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved late last month, will provide one-time support to hospitals to help cover expenses associated with increased demands for COVID-19 related testing, clinical services and equipment. Funds can also be used to address the financial and workforce challenges related to the public health emergency.
“We are thankful to see this kind of support from the federal government during these challenging times,” said KORH Director Ernie Scott. “There’s no doubt about it: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a widespread disruption to our health system. While preparing for and fighting the coronavirus, our hospitals have had to discontinue outpatient care and elective procedures. As a result of that lost revenue, many hospitals have been faced with the reality of having to temporarily furlough staff. Through it all, though, these hospitals have remained open all day, every day. And, their staff has continued to place the medical needs of community members above all else.”
The KORH, which works closely with the Commonwealth’s rural hospitals on improving their operations, economic viability, clinical quality and population health, will oversee the administration of federal funds to 46 facilities, including Middlesboro ARH Hospital and the Pineville Community Health Center
