Dear Pineville Community Health Center and Total Care Rural Healthcare Clinic Patients and Community
Friends:
We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all our patients and co-workers. We are carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and are in communication with the Bell County Health Department as well as the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. We want you to feel
confident and comfortable when you come to our hospital or clinic.
While we have always had stringent cleaning procedures in place, we are taking additional precautions to keep our patients safe. Before you enter any of our facilities you will be asked screening questions and have your temperature taken. Before you enter an exam room, patient room or approach the admission window, the horizontal surfaces and doorknobs will have been wiped with a germicidal disposable wipe. The wipes and other cleaning chemicals are approved disinfectants that kills on contact a wide variety of bacteria, bloodborne pathogens and viruses — including the coronavirus.
If you are coughing or sneezing, please ask for a mask upon arrival and anticipate that you will be asked to wear a mask if you meet the screening criteria. If you believe you may have been exposed to someone that is infected with the coronavirus, please call the Clinic or Emergency Room before arriving. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Since we are in the middle of flu season, we will first rule out flu prior to any testing for Coronavirus.
Where it is possible, we are dividing waiting rooms into two areas: one for those who are coughing and have respiratory illnesses and another area for everyone else.
We have advised our employees to stay home if exhibiting flu-like symptoms and to follow any public health recommendations for isolation or quarantine if needed.
We value you as our patients and friends and appreciate the trust you have put in us.
Bill May
Interim CEO, Pineville Community Health Center
