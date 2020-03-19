The KCEOC LIHEAP program is still operating with funds still available for those who qualify. Applicants can apply through March, 31 over the phone or in-person at the KCEOC main office in Gray.
While KCEOC operates under emergency procedure Liheap applicants can still apply with a late or past due notice from a metered utility. The assistance provided will be 50% of the past due amount and will count toward the $400 maximum benefit allowed during the normal LIHEAP Crisis Program.
KCEOC facilities are taking steps to limit spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, including deep cleaning and requiring sick staff to stay home. Program Director Shawn Bingham stated “we do have a screening procedure to determine if prospective clients should reschedule their LIHEAP appointment or our staff will provide a non face to face application procedure.”
Eligible applicants will have income levels at or below 130% of the federal poverty line. Applications are processed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. with appointments also available. For more information or to schedule call 606-546-3152, extension 305.
