Local businesses have been taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many have gone to drive-thru and delivery only while others have shut down completely.
Lillian June remains open to the public but offers curbside service for those wishing to stay outside; staff will work as one’s own “personal shopper” by calling 606-546-4111. The shop has also made efforts to expand its online selection found on Instagram and Facebook.
Knox Professional Pharmacy will be operating “drive-thru only” for the time while also continuing their delivery service.
Legacy Automotive staff will not be riding along for test drives, instead keeping a driver’s license and phone number.
Jackson Warewashing Systems has closed its Gray plant until March 19 for cleaning.
Mills Garbage Service has requested all trash be bagged as workers will avoid picking up lose trash. Trucks will be running on their usual schedule. The office will be closed to the public until further notice; payments can be made by phone at 606-546-3693.
Knox Street Liquor will be operating drive-thru only.
Billy’s One Stop will continue to operate under normal hours. Food orders will be limited to take-out only.
Kilgore’s Barber Shop has shut its doors through the end of March.
Larger companies have also taken precautions. Dollar General announced it would limit its first hour of business to seniors and would close an hour early for cleaning. Walmart, likewise, is closing its doors at 11 p.m. Kroger will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with curbside pickup available.
