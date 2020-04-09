A one shopper per household in all stores order was put into effect on Saturday across Bell County and local stores are enforcing the policy and taking other measures to keep their employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Long, the owner of Long’s Pic Pac in Pineville said his store is doing all it can.
“At Long’s Pic Pac and Long’s One and Up, we’re set up to do whatever we need to do help curb this. It looks like something that’s happened in other places and is maybe working,” he said.
Long added that customers need to understand that stores have to obey the executive order and be patient with the store employees who are making sure the rules are followed.
“This has been imposed on us. It’s like a law or a curfew that we have to follow and we’re trying to police it,” he said. “It’s our people on the front line telling the customers they have to do it. Some people are slamming us and kicking us around on Facebook for trying to abide and do what we’re supposed to do.”
The Pineville Sun also reached out to some of the large stores in Middlesboro to see how they were handling the new order. But with Food City, Kroger and Walmart being part of large corporations, the local managers have been instructed not to speak to the media about any COVID-19 related matters.
They have made changes in how customers enter their buildings and are doing all they can to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed in the stores.
“We have some older people that, to be honest, really shouldn’t be out with this,” Long said. “We’ve offered to shop for them and we’re doing some of that. There are also some families that are coming with the man, wife, kids and everybody and shopping like there’s nothing to worry about.
“I don’t have any problem with the new order and it’s not caused a whole lot of issues here. There are just some that either don’t understand or just want to get onto us for trying to do something that we’ve not just been asked to do, we’ve been mandated to do.”
He added that Long’s Pic Pac and Long’s One and Up are taking the same precautions that most other stores are right now.
“We’ve installed plexiglass shields on our check-out stands, we’ve ordered some visors, face shields and I’m tracking them right now. Some of our employees have masks that they’ve got on their own but as a store we’ve been trying desperately to buy them. We probably need at least 60,” Long said.
He added that stores have probably spent $1,000 in extra cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer with keeping the carts and surfaces as clean as they possibly can.
“We’re doing all kinds of extra diligence in cleaning just trying to keep everybody safe. The jury is still out on whether we’re supposed to use gloves or not, but most of our people have gloves on when their set in places where we think they need to,” he said.
The stores are letting people drive up with lists and using employees to do the shopping for them. Long also said they are working to try to get a full-time app set up for on-line shopping that should be working within three to four weeks.
Long said people can follow the Facebook pages for both stores for any updates and to find out about any further changes that might have to be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.