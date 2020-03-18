Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson hosted an informational meeting on the Coronavirus with local experts at City Hall on Friday. Those speaking included Middlesboro Fire Chief Robert England, Dr. C.A. Moore, the medical director for the ambulance service and Middlesboro ARH chief nursing officer Vickie Thompson.
“There are a lot of rumors and misconceptions out there,” Thompson said. “You need to know with this Coronavirus that under the age of 60, at least 80-percent of the people who contract this virus are not going to need to be hospitalized and may not even need to go to the doctor. The important thing is that you self-quarantine for 14 days if you have it. There is up to a 14-day incubation period with this particular virus where you’re not sick, not showing any symptoms, but at the same time you can be spreading it by even breathing. Hence, the things we’re doing across the country like cancelling events, not having large groups of people, that sort of thing. It’s very important that we adhere to that and kind of cut the head of the snake off and stop this virus.”
She explained that this is a new form of the coronavirus that emerged in China in late 2019.
“It’s a novel virus, which means it’s brand new so we don’t have any immunity to it,” Thompson said. “It’s very important to know that it’s spread in an airborn fashion. That means that the surgical masks that people are wearing to prevent getting this disease are really not very effective. You can contract it through your mucus membranes and even your eyes.
“The masks are only good if you’re already sick — it prevents your cough from spreading the virus to others.”
Dr. Moore explained that Coronaviruses have been around as long as humans have been on earth and include the common cold and seasonal flu.
“This is just a particular different one that probably came from animals and mutated. Why it’s different is that we can get it in the air and it stays on table tops for three days. Since it’s novel it will love everybody, it’s nondiscriminatory,” he said.
Moore said the best way to prevent catching the disease to wash your hands and clean surfaces regularly.
He said health care workers have less colds and flus than the general public simply because they wash their hands often.
“Your unwashed hands are your number one enemy. Hands, hands, hands is number one,” he said. “Second, clean your countertops. You don’t have to buy anything fancy — 10-percent bleach you can make at home if there’s a run on the Lysol wipes or Clorox wipes.”
England said his department has been following the Coronavirus for over a month as it grew into a pandemic.
“We’ve been following it very closely for the last week. All of the information coming in is so fluid and changes quickly,” he said. “I woud ask people to try and refrain from panicking, pay attention to clean hygiene and listen to reputable sources like your local community and state leaders and the CDC.”
He said his department is following all the protocols that health care facilities have implemented.
“We’re self-screening all of our employees at shift change. We’re going to assure that we’re not sending someone out into the community that may have been exposed,” England added. “So far our guys are doing good. It’s had minimal impact with our service.”
Thompson said Middlesboro ARH has been in regular contact with the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Health and is taking every precaution to keep their employees healthy.
“We can’t take care of other people if we’re sick ourselves so our goal is protect our employees as health care providers, our patients, our visitors, and our community,” she said.
The hospital, like most other health care facilities, is screening all patients and visitors when they enter the building.
“The screening tool is very simple. We ask if you have travelled, have you been on a cruise ship, have you been around anybody that’s been sick, do you have a fever of 100.4 or greater, do you have shortness of breath or a cough.”
“If anything pops on that screen, we’re going to put a mask on the person and safely isolate them and contact the Kentucky Department of Health,” she said.
The Department of Health makes the determination whether a person meets the criteria to be swabbed and tested for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital had eight tests on hand.
As of Tuesday no one in Bell County had reported symptoms or contact with others that were sick and no one in the county had been tested.
Thompson said if a person did have the COVID-19 disease they could be treated at Middlesboro ARH.
“If someone needs to be hospitalized or needs to be in our emergency department we have negative pressure rooms — that means the air flow pulls away and pulls out through a HEPA filter so we’re protecting the patient and other people,” she said. “Our staff would wear personal protective equipment when they come to check on that patient. It’s not something that you necessarily need to be transferred out for. We’re prepared to take care of our residents here in Bell County, to take care of our employees and take care of our patients.”
Moore said he’s already had patients who wanted to be tested for the Coronavirus even though they don’t even have a fever. He said all of that testing wasn’t necessary and would just waste the tests.
“We’re coming up on the allergy season and next week it’s going to blow up in our face because we’ve had virtually no winter. We all going to have runny noses and scratchy eyes and deep voices so it’s going to be a double-whammy,” he said. “Most of us, if we did get sick from this new virus, it would be just like having a regular cold or flu. But if you think you’re sick, don’t go visit anybody. If one of my patients who is going through Chemotherapy or Black Lung — we have a lot of lung disease around here — if those people get it, it could be very bad for them.”
Also, if you think you may be sick with the COVID-19 virus call ahead to the hospital or your health care provider so they can be prepared when you come and prevent the virus from being spread to other patients.
