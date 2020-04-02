Pineville Mayor Scott Madon and Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson both signed executive orders on Tuesday declaring a local state of emergency for their cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cities joined several others in the state in declaring an emergency as a precaution. Judge-Executive Albey Brock had previously signed a similar declaration for the entire county.
As of Tuesday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pineville, Middlesboro or anywhere else in Bell County. With an emergency declared, the mayors now have the authority to act quickly and use any means necessary to protect the health of the citizens in the event an outbreak would occur. The order also allows the cities to be eligible for reimbursement monies if expenses are incurred while protecting citizens.
“I’m real confident in where we are right now. I don’t know that we’ll get through this without a single case, but we’ve been very fortunate,” Madon said.
“We have some out that we haven’t got the test results back yet and I’m aware of a few people that are self-quarantined right now.”
He said that from watching the governor’s evening updates at 5 p.m., it appears the number of statewide cases may be close to peaking. There were 93 new cases reported on Saturday while only 43 were reported on Sunday and 42 on Monday. Tuesday 114 new cases were reported across the state.
“I’m going to be really interested to see what those numbers look like and if they continue to go down,” Madon said. “Even if they start coming down, we’re not going to let up these next two weeks. We’re really encouraging people to do the social distancing and stay in as much as they can. It’s the time now that we can really put this thing to rest and hopefully come out it in May.”
Both cities also took the step of closing public parks on Tuesday.
“We encourage people to get outside and exercise on sunny days, however, you must practice social distancing. We are taking every precaution to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Pineville. Please do your part to ensure the safety of others,” a post on the Main Street Pineville Facebook page read.
“We’re just taking some additional precautions at this time,” Madon added. “We want people to continue to take it seriously. These next two weeks are going to be a key time in dealing with this thing and we’re really going to step up our enforcement to try and keep it under control.
“I think the governor said it best when he said we may look back and say we overreacted but we would rather overreact and take precautions than under-react and put people’s lives at risk. That’s the path we’re going to be on.”
Madon added that he is staying in contact with Judge-Exeuctive Albey Brock and Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson so they are all on the same page.
Madon said next month’s City Council meeting would be pushed back.
“We’re only required to meet once every 90 days. I’m going to postpone the April meeting date for now,” he said. “I’m not saying we won’t have a meeting but we won’t have it on the scheduled date.”
Nelson issued the following through the city of Middlesboro’s Facebook page:
“After consultation with the League of Cities and conversations with local officials in neighboring cities, Per Mayor Rick Nelson and in order to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to the public, all city parks and walking trails will be closed. The city is also sealing all city basketball goals until further notice and ask that you continue not gathering in large groups.
While we understand that not everyone will be happy with this decision, we must take a pro-active approach to current circumstances and encourage continued social distancing.
If you see people continuing to gather in groups of ten or more and are not taking appropriate steps to protect themselves or others, please call the Middlesboro Police Department non-emergency number 606-248-3636.”
The closures took effect on Tuesday at 6 a.m.
