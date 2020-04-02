As the Coronavirus outbreak spreads, Knox County medical staff are ready for the inevitable arrival of Covid-19.
Hospitals in the area have suspended visitations and are screening anyone that enters the facility. A recurring theme at clinics everywhere is a strict adherence to guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Local physician Dr. Kamran Hasni spoke highly of the efforts of healthcare workers all over. “I really appreciate what others are doing, I’ve not seen a single person giving up,” Hasni said, as he spoke to the bravery of his staff and that even though some are “a little scared,” they’re not going to give up. “We have to stop it, this is us,” he said.
Visitor restrictions have made things difficult for patients and staff alike. One nurse at Baptist Health Corbin, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had witnessed lots of FaceTime calls and noticeably empty areas normally full with people. “It’s an odd feeling, and a lonely one,” they stated. “Call your loved ones, keep in touch from a distance and we will get through this together,” they added.
Medical workers all agree, people need to be taking coronavirus guidelines seriously. “This is serious even for younger people, think about others, don’t be selfish,” said Hasni.
President Trump recently extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.
Hasni spoke bluntly of the need to follow the measure. “This is will go away one day, you don’t want to leave behind guilt and sorrow.”
