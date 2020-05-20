In strict accordance with the directives of Governor Andy Beshear’s Reopening Kentucky strategy, Middlesboro Mall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20th.
The mall will be operating on reduced hours of 10am-7pm Monday through Saturday and 12:30pm-5:30pm on Sunday, it is suggested that patrons call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores. While the mall itself will be open, some stores, and businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine.
Those who visit Middlesboro Mall beginning May 20th will notice several changes. Throughout the mall, best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing. The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas. Visitors will also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors.
We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors back. They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the state’s Healthy at Work plan, which provides guidance for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families, which may be found here: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at- work.
