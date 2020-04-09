A major Knox County employer has laid off nearly 100 employees after a “dramatic decline” in order volume.
Jackson Warewashing Systems in Gray made the reduction in staff due to a major decline in orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a press release, Jackson President Jonathan Akin stated that alternatives were considered however several factors made the employment decisions necessary.
The plant continues to operate as an essential manufacturer of sanitization equipment. Akin remains optimistic that the economic downturn will ease up in the near future and that the layoffs “will not exceed six months.”
