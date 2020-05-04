Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

Manchester, KY – May 4, 2020 - CVDHD staff are saddened to report a ninth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 59 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor. There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Jackson County today.

CVDHD also reports one new confirmed case in Rockcastle County, a 77 year old female. The continue to be no confirmed cases reported for Clay County.

Jackson County

Total cases: 59

Total deaths: 9

Total currently hospitalized: 1

Total recovered: 23

Current active cases: 27

Jackson Manor: 52 total cases

Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 26 active cases

1 currently hospitalized, 9 deaths, 5 recovered

Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 12 recovered

Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 6 recovered

Rockcastle County

Total Cases 14

Total Recovered 12

Current active cases 2

May 04th COVID Map CVDHD

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you