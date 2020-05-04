Manchester, KY – May 4, 2020 - CVDHD staff are saddened to report a ninth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County. The individual, a 59 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor. There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Jackson County today.
CVDHD also reports one new confirmed case in Rockcastle County, a 77 year old female. The continue to be no confirmed cases reported for Clay County.
Jackson County
Total cases: 59
Total deaths: 9
Total currently hospitalized: 1
Total recovered: 23
Current active cases: 27
Jackson Manor: 52 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 40 total cases, 26 active cases
1 currently hospitalized, 9 deaths, 5 recovered
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 12 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 6 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 14
Total Recovered 12
Current active cases 2
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
