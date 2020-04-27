Manchester, KY – April 27, 2020 - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rockcastle County and one new confirmed case in Jackson County.
Jackson County
Total cases: 58
Total deaths: 6
Total currently hospitalized: 5
Total recovered: 11
Jackson Manor: 52 total cases
Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 5 currently hospitalized, 6 deaths
Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 1 recovered
Rockcastle County
Total Cases 13
Total Recovered 11
Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although there are some individuals who have come in contact with cases in other counties and are currently completing fourteen-day quarantines.
Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com
The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725. For local information, call Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
