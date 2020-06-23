The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported on Tuesday June 23rd, 2020 that in Jackson County, we have one new confirmed and one new probable case to report. Among the twenty-nine active cases, one is hospitalized at this time. Two cases are reported recovered today.
There are two new confirmed cases for Clay County today. Among the twenty active cases, three are hospitalized at this time. Three cases are reported as recovered today as well.
There are no new cases to report for Rockcastle County today.
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
