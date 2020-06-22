Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports that there is one new probable COVID-19 case to report in Jackson County today (June 22, 2020).
CVDHD reports two new confirmed cases and one new probable case for Clay County today. There is also one case reported as recovered today.
There is one new confirmed case and one new probable case to report today in Rockcastle County.
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
