On Friday, Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock, Pineville Mayor Scott Madon and Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson signed a joint Executive Order that requires only one person per household to shop in any and all stores in the county.
The cooperative effort is being made in hopes of reducing the threat of the coronavirus in the Bell County area and will go into effect at noon on Saturday, April 4th

With the very contagious nature of COVID-19, and in conjunction with President Trump and Governor Andy Beshear’s social distancing requirements, the judge executive and mayors feel this measure will drastically reduce the spread in our local community.
"This decision is not taken lightly and it is understood that this will cause some inconveniences, but please know that we are doing our best as local leaders to keep our community as safe as possible through these most trying times," Brock, Madon and Nelson said in a joint release on Friday.
The following is the exact text of the Executive Order:
 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a highly infectious respiratory disease that can have very serious consequences, including illness resulting in death. Many cases of COVID – 19 have been confirmed in the Commonwealth over the past several weeks.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on March 6, 2020. A local Declaration of Emergency was issued for Middlesboro on March 30, 2020. To help protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, Kentuckians, including those who are citizens of Middlesboro, have been encouraged to remain Healthy at Home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department of Public Health have recommended that everyone practice social distancing, meaning staying home when possible and otherwise maintaining six feet of distance from other individuals. Where people congregate unnecessarily, or fail to follow adequate social distancing practices, they are spreading the disease and escalating an emergency situation.

KRS Chapter 39A empowers the Mayor to exercise all powers necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the population while this emergency situation continues. There have been past instances where shopping behavior has created situations where appropriate social distancing has not been maintained. In order to insure that proper social distancing is maintained, and to insure that the public is adequately protected, I now issues the following order:

·         The retail life-sustaining businesses that remain open shall develop policies to insure that adequate social distancing is being maintained.

·         The number of shoppers being allowed to enter businesses shall be limited to one adult member per household.

·         All shoppers allowed into a retail business to shop shall maintain a distance of six feet from all other individuals and shall complete their shopping as quickly as practicable.

This order is made pursuant to the authority set forth in KRS 39A.100, but shall be subject to any order issued by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2020.

