Local pharmacist Cory Smith says recent legislation passed will benefit patients and taxpayers.
The Kentucky legislature recently unanimously passed Senate Bill 50, a measure designed to limit the reach of pharmacy benefit managers, known as PBMs. The bill will benefit smaller pharmacies like Knox Professional, co-owned by Smith and Frankie Abner.
In Kentucky, five health insurance companies handle the state’s $11 billion Medicaid business for over 1.3 million recipients in Kentucky. PBMs act as subcontractors to the insurance companies, handling drug claims for the state’s Medicaid business.
Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Republican from Bowling Green, presented the bill on the House floor. “We have a great bill here… we will provide much more fair reimbursement to our community pharmacists,” Sheldon is quoted as saying in a Courier-Journal article.
“The greed by the PBMs has gotten so out of hand. Independent pharmacists have known this for four to five years, but every year it’s gotten worse,” said Smith. “Just the amount of money every year that has increased has gotten the attention of legislators.”
Where PBMs act as a middle-man, or broker between drug manufacturers and the state, “They say they negotiate prices to save money, but it hasn’t worked out that way,” said Smith.
“Every year the reimbursements are less and less. They take more money for themselves,” Smith said, referring to the PBMs.
The changes will be positive, Smith says, for everyone else involved.
“I think more than anything it’ll help patients and taxpayers more than it’ll help us initially,” he said, noting that pharmacies will begin to see the rewards going forward.
“It puts it back to a fee-for-service model,” Smith said. “You sort of know per prescription what you’re going to be reimbursed.”
For more information about PBMs and their affects, visit http://www.pbmwatch.com/how-pbms-affect-cost.html.
