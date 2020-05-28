The Pike County Health Department provided an important update on COVID-19 for Pike County. Pike County has one additional confirmed case, a five week old male who is hospitalized. We now have 29 cases (24 confirmed and 5 probable). Of the 29 cases, 26 have recovered, 2 are deceased, and one is hospitalized. Visit www.pikecountyhealth.com for more information.
Pike County Health Department Announces 5 Week Old Infant Hospitalized with COVID-19
