Many people have asked, “Is our rise in cases the result of expanded testing?” Yes, and that is very important. Increased testing in our communities gives public health workers a better understanding of how widespread COVID-19 is in our local population. For example, we may find that as the number of people getting tested goes up, the calculated hospitalization and death rates will go down. Those rates would go down because more asymptomatic cases (without any symptoms) are found through testing, and they can help prevent spreading the virus to people who are more at risk by quarantining for fourteen days. As this happens, we can increase our understanding of how the virus is behaving in our communities.
In Clay County, the hospital and medical providers had tested over 900 individuals before cases started showing up in our community. We do not have records for all negative tests that have been done, but what we have received shows that over 1,300 tests have been completed here since early March.
This tells us that the rise in cases can be only partially explained by testing, because we did not see cases in the early weeks when providers were working to test as many as possible. In fact, we are working a handful of what epidemiologists call “clusters,” or a series of cases resulting from a single event or a single facility. Our first cluster was at Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville. After over a month of illnesses and loss of life, that cluster has resolved, and Jackson Manor is now COVID free. Right now, our teams in Clay County and Jackson County are doing contact tracing related to one cluster in Clay County and two in Jackson County. In these, the clusters resulted from church gatherings where guidelines for social distancing and masking were not being followed.
We first saw cases from the cluster in Clay County on June 5th. Since then, we have documented more than twenty cases in Clay County and seven in another county that are linked to this one event. Some cases are among individuals that attended the gathering, but we are now seeing secondary cases that are the result of spread from the original event.
The good news is that with testing, isolating positive cases, and quarantining contacts, we can slow or even stop the spread of COVID-19 after an exposure. Wider testing helps us identify people who are positive but have no symptoms. When asymptomatic people voluntarily self-isolate for fourteen days, they help public health workers reduce the chances of spreading it to those who are at risk of serious illness or death.
The bad news is that we can also do things that increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our communities. Actions like groups gathering indoors where social distance of six feet or more cannot be guaranteed, and not wearing masks in businesses, stores, or other crowded spaces can increase the likelihood of infecting others if we have the virus. Individuals who refuse to comply with isolation after testing positive or with quarantine after being in contact with a positive case can easily expose others to COVID-19.
When we engage in behaviors that increase the risk of spread, or when we refuse to comply with public health actions that will slow the spread, case numbers start to steadily rise. As we are finding with the cluster in Clay County, these behaviors can make it exponentially harder to slow the spread and can make it more likely to have cases of serious illness and even death.
Most of us have not experienced quarantine or isolation in our lifetimes. The closest comparison might be a doctor’s instructions to stay home from work or school after a flu or strep throat diagnosis. This may make people feel uncertain, resentful, even distrustful when a public health worker asks them to isolate. Those of us working public health in Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle County are your neighbors, friends, even family. We know that following isolation and quarantine orders can help us weather the COVID-19 pandemic until treatment or vaccination becomes available, possibly reducing the number of people who suffer serious illness or death.
Wearing a mask in public is awkward. They are hot, and they make it hard to breathe or talk. But doing so protects the people around us when social distancing cannot be done. Postponing social gatherings, moving activities outside, or changing the way we gather for worship is frustrating, but it can help us protect the vulnerable in our communities.
