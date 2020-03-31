Both Knox County Schools and Barbourville Independent Schools will follow the Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to extend school closures until April 20.
Knox County Schools began issuing new remote learning/NTI (non-traditional instruction) packets on Monday, March 23. The packets can also be downloaded online at knoxkyschools.com.
Beginning the week of March 30, Knox Schools will alter their meal delivery and pick-up schedule. The services will only be provided on Tuesdays and Fridays; however, students will still receive the same number of meals.
Barbourville Schools will remain closed and continue to prepare meals as long as the Governor suggests. Superintendent Kay Dixon praised Beshear’s leadership during the pandemic, stating he’d done a “tremendous job.” She also praised the efforts of her staff and their commitment to social distancing and helping their kids. “We want to keep reassuring our families we are here for them,” she said.
The Knox County Public Schools’ Board of Education also held a meeting on Monday, March 23. The meeting was limited to a maximum of 10 people and all participants maintained a safe distance from each other following CDC protocols for meetings. The Board approved approved shortened school day and week waivers and awarded banking services to Forcht Bank for the upcoming fiscal year.
Video of the board meeting can be found at mountainadvocate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.