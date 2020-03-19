Both Knox County and Barbourville Independent Schools sent students home through at least April 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both school systems sent students home with alternative methods of learning, utilizing NTI (non-traditional instruction) work for students to continue learning from home.
“We understand that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing disruption in everyone’s lives. According to medical professionals, the closure of schools and the cancellation of events is a necessary step to limit the impact COVID-19 has in Kentucky and across the nation. We appreciate your partnership in taking action to keep our community healthy,” read a statement from Knox County Public Schools’ news website, kcps.news.
According to a statement on barbourvilleind.com, the City School’s spring break was originally scheduled for April 6-10. Those days will not be counted as instructional days and students will not have assignments.
With students being sent home for weeks, both school systems developed a system of bringing food to students to keep them fed during their time at home, with options as far as teachers and administrators taking food to students houses.
