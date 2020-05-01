Jackson County has a rich Appalachian culture that places the greatest value not only on honoring our Mothers and Fathers and Grandparents but, in general, we are taught to honor all the elderly within our community. That is why many in our community were very uneasy when allegations recently arose regarding the quality of healthcare being provided at our local nursing home. In a recent article in the Lexington Herald Leader (https://www.kentucky.com/news/health-and-medicine/article242147101.html) Rep. Goforth basically called the facility “negligent” accusing Signature HealthCARE of forcing workers to return to work without follow-up testing while still showing symptoms of COVID-19 with the threat of losing their job. COVID-19 is serious everywhere but especially hard-hit are the seniors at the Jackson Manor. In less than one month, seven families have lost loved ones at the facility due to this disease. The latest death occurred today with the passing of a 94 year old male resident of Jackson Manor. These families did not have the opportunity to be with their loved ones when they passed. Even the nature of the funeral services has been impacted by the presence of this highly contagious virus. According to the most recent Cumberland Valley District Health Department press release (04/28/2020) he current status of COVID-19 cases at the Jackson Manor is as follows:
• Jackson Manor: 52 total cases
• Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 3 currently hospitalized, 7 deaths
• Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered
When asked to respond to the allegations put forth by Rep. Robert Goforth last week Signature HealthCARE was eager to respond, calling the allegations “deplorable” and “unsubstantiated”. What follows is the response provided to the Jackson County Sun from Signature HealthCARE regarding the allegations:
“Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor appreciates the opportunity to respond to the allegations in the article written on Monday, April 20, 2020 entitled “Nursing home with 4 dead erred by bringing infected workers back, lawmaker says”. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor is a facility full of hardworking, dedicated staff who make their residents their top priority and in the midst of this pandemic, are proving to be heroes on the frontlines. So, we feel it is crucial to take the time to vigorously defend this kind of heroism that was deeply degraded in this article. It is time to separate truth, from untruth, and give clarity. The primary allegation of the article claims Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor brought infected employees to work during this pandemic. The basis of these allegations came from State Representative Robert Goforth, who informed the Lexington-Herald Leader, several employees of Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor texted him saying they were ordered back to work before they had finished showing coronavirus symptoms. But Rep. Goforth never personally contacted Jackson Manor with these concerns, and the alleged texts were neither evidentiary in the article, nor verified in the article by the reporter. Furthermore, there is no verification or evidence that “an infected employee” brought COVID-19 into the facility. In fact, an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General on April 22ndand 23rd, prompted in response to the article, found all claims of forcing infected employees to work “unsubstantiated”. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has had 19 staff members test positive since April 6, 2020 and 10 have since recovered after the time of self-quarantine mandated by the CDC had passed. Each staff member was also cleared by the Regional Epidemiologist out of the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. Additionally, Signature HealthCARE has a requirement of two negative tests within a 48-hour period to be confirmed before a staff member can return to work. “Our staff loves our residents and they were more than willing to come back,” said Kevin Bryant, CEO of Jackson Manor. “It even pained them being away from our residents. They are like family and they want to fight for them, their survival, and their quality of life, every day, but especially during this very difficult time. To say anyone was ordered back to work is untruthful and damaging to the spirit, commitment and dedication we have here at Jackson Manor.” “I am so proud of the dedication and caring that my staff has shown to our residents,” said Rebecca Mills, Director of Nursing at Jackson Manor. “I have staff members that have left their children at other family members homes during this time so they can care for our residents in their time of need. The staff here are really heroes and show their love for each other and for our residents daily.”
The article also mentions Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor’s one-star facility rating by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and its citations from2019. Post these citations, Signature HealthCARE began a restructuring of the facility and its management. Since November of 2019, Signature HealthCARE has been under new management. As a result of the leadership of new CEO, Kevin Bryant, and the dedicated staff, Jackson Manor is moving forward and has since passed two infection control inspections by the Office of the Inspector General under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and continue to improve. We believe the article’s statement that Jackson Manor is ranked amongst the nation’s worst is taking a great deal of liberty on the ranking of the facility and not its actual and current mode of operation. As a proactive measure in this pandemic, in early April, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor planned carefully for its groundbreaking COVID-19 only unit. It is an isolated unit with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor also has a consulting Infectious Disease physician and Infectious Disease nurse on board, who have been providing guidance and monitoring of the unit and its operation. While Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor understands the fear of the unknown with COVID-19 and its unforgiving virality, we as a healthcare system, a family, and member of the community are committed to waging this war and winning. We appreciate the support that we have received from the community, but most importantly, we cannot thank our employees enough for their love, dedication and pure tenacity in this difficult time. We are #SignatureStrong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.