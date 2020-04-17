Fortunately there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bell County. But restaurants and stores large and small are feeling the pinch of having to limit their services and their number of customers.
Carolyn Gambrel owns Gambrel’s Grocery in Arjay and she says the restrictions are hurting her business.
“It’s affected it because the people are so nervous about coming in and the employees are nervous about working and dealing with the public,” she said. “We have a lot of different people up here than they have in town who just don’t listen to the news and don’t really realize what’s going on.”
She said many have been surprised when they see signs on the door and the employees wearing masks and gloves.
“We’ve put up all kind of signs, our girls have masks and gloves and we have sanitizer for them and our customers. We’ve put a shield up at the register. We have a walk-up window so people can come to the walk-up window if they don’t want to come in,” Gambrel said. “Basically we’re doing all we can do.”
She said having to close her restaurant to people coming in and eating has hurt the most.
“We would have a lot of workers during day and now they can’t come in and sit down. We also have a lot of people who are just bored at home and they would like to come here and sit and eat and socialize. We’ve had to cut that completely out and that puts a damper on our restaurant business. I’m hoping it lets up but you have to do what the Health Department says.
“People are scared and all they’re worried about up here is their stimulus check and when they’re going to get it. It’s hard when you work with them every day and you see them every day and you know them. You don’t want to hurt their feelings but you don’t want to put your health or your workers health in jeopardy.
“We’re hanging on and we’re going to try to ride it out and see where it goes.”
