In an environment with rapidly changing information and protocol, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College continues to adapt. According to Southeast President Vic Adams, “As a result of the Governor’s latest directive, and after lengthy discussions with other college presidents, Southeast administration and I have decided that as of Tuesday, March 24, the college will suspend face-to-face services until further notice.”
Dr. Adams says that although campus libraries and computer labs will close, the libraries will continue to provide information services virtually, including a new service that allows students to live chat with a librarian. WiFi will remain available in the parking lots.
He emphasized that the college will continue to offer all students and potential students admission, registration, financial aid, and business office services remotely. Faculty will continue to teach classes via Blackboard.
“Our students should continue to check their student email and Blackboard regularly,” said Adams.
He also emphasized that the current situation is fluid and could change tomorrow.
“The safety of our students, employees, and community members is our utmost concern,” said Adams. “We will be creative in the ways that we continue to remain open and serve our most valuable resource, our students.”
