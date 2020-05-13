Louisville, Ky.- May 12, 2020- One of the greatest sources of inspiration and hope, no matter what the darkest challenge may be, is a victory! Since the start of this relentless pandemic, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has been in a proactive battle with this virulent enemy we call Coronavirus and its related illness, COVID-19. We are now elated to announce, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor doesn’t have just one victory, it has 32!
As of the release of this statement, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has had a total of 67 positive COVID-19 cases including 40 residents and 27 staff members. 11 residents have since recovered and been moved off the COVID-19 only unit. Of the 27 staff members, 21 have recovered and, their calling remaining strong, returned to work to fight the virus that fought them. Furthermore, Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor has not had any new positive resident cases in the last 12 days and no new positive staff cases in 8 days. While CDC guidelines only require one negative test to deem a resident or staff member COVID-free, out of an abundance of caution and the utmost safety for all, Signature HealthCARE’s company standard is two negative tests within a 48-hour period. We believe that proactive protocol has resulted in these positive and encouraging outcomes. Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor believes a great deal of this success also lies within the facility’s initiation of a facility-wide test-based strategy; testing all residents and staff after the first confirmed cases.
“I want to say thank you to the staff of Jackson Manor”, said Kevin Bryant, CEO and Administrator for Jackson Manor. “Through their hard work, compassion, and relentless dedication to our residents, we are now seeing COVID-19 recoveries! These residents are like family and our staff fights for them every day!”
Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor understands this virus can change within hours. But there is no mistaking that progress is being made at the facility against the Coronavirus and our residents and staff are seeing subsequent positive results. While these results are exhilarating, we cannot forget those of our Jackson Manor family who have passed. This virus has taken the lives of 10 of our beloved residents. The loss of any resident, for whatever reason, is devastating to us all. Few words can explain the impact for our facility, but more importantly, their families. But we at Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor will honor their lives, in the way we continue to fight this virus and refuse to relent until the very last positive case is defeated.
Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor also wants to take this opportunity to say “Thank you” for the love, prayers, and support that has flooded in from our community.
“Here at Jackson Manor we are so thankful for the loving support that we have received from our community,” said Tiffany Thompson, receptionist and community communication liaison for Jackson Manor. “We appreciate everyone who has gone out of their way to show their support for what we are doing here. We are so excited about the recoveries we have had and look forward to many more to come!”
We hope the community will celebrate this encouraging news with us! We at Signature HealthCARE are a family and “CARE” is not only in our name, but it is a part of our calling. We won’t back down. We truly are #SignatureStrong!
