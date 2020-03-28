Family, friends and neighbors,
I know how hard it is not being able to come to the funeral and memorial services for those we’ve known and loved, sometimes for our entire lives. Especially for those of us who are blessed with a large family! It’s awful to think about not having that closure that we need so much in the event of a death. Unfortunately, if we don’t start abiding by the things the local funeral homes are already feeling horrible enough about having to limit us to in memorializing those we love, funeral services of any kind will be taken away very soon.
These orders aren’t just from the Kentucky and Tennessee Governors, they are actually from the Centers for Disease Control (the CDC) that are advising our President and Governor’s on what needs to be done to protect all of us.
Another thing that has me personally worried with children in my own home is, as of today, we have now learned of two different individuals that are being tested for COVID-19 that have both been to different funeral services we have conducted in the last 7 days, which is just after funeral directors had been advised to limit our services to TEN OR LESS essential family members attending ANY service, INDOORS or OUTDOORS. Talk about an attention getter personally (hence this post). That’s as local as it gets for me, as I’m here at one of the funeral homes almost every single day. Thankfully in trying to do my part in social distancing, I did not come into direct contact with either person now being tested (BEING TESTED, NOT CONFIRMED) and both services were very, very small.
The article below is very real folks, as my colleagues in other countries across the globe are sharing in our social media groups for the funeral profession and in our international associations “chats” or meetings about how awful it has become to have just burials or cremations with absolutely no one there but one minister or priest and just enough funeral home staff to carry a casket or one funeral director to carry an urn. That’s it, no one else. Not even a spouse. And not for just those that die with this disease.
Please read and keep this article in mind, because if we don’t start following what we are being allowed to do for the moment, we won’t be able to have anything at all for our loved ones that leave us while this pandemic is raging across the globe. We ALL have to follow these request no matter how hard it seems during this time to protect each other.
We are in this together. We will get through this together!
Jason M. Steele and
The Arnett & Steele Family of Services
