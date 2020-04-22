A much-anticipated announcement came from Governor Andy Beshear as he said Kentucky schools would not be returning to the classroom. His announcement came initially through a conference call with school superintendents across the commonwealth.
Citing federal guidelines, Beshear said, “It’s just not going to be safe for our kids, it’s not going be safe for our families and it could frustrate all the gains we have made to this point.”
The governor instructed districts to finish out the school year utilizing Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days, meaning students would continue to complete instructional time and assignments from home via packets and online communication with their teachers.
“Non-traditional instruction was never meant to be consecutive weeks of instruction with no in-person classes in between,” said Knox County Public Schools Director of Communication Frank Shelton. “While that has been a challenge, our teachers are quickly adapting and we are all learning along the way. Our teachers are reaching out regularly to check in on students. From the use of technology to calling on the phone, the most important thing as we go through this pandemic is asking them how they are doing. It's our seniors, it's our kindergarten, it's our families, life as we know it has changed for everyone.”
While students will be able to continue their education using the NTI days, other activities that play huge roles in students’ lives this time of year will look different. Plans for prom, commencement, and other traditionally-held events will likely not take place, at least in the way they have previously.
“Right now our district and school leadership teams are putting together plans on how we will close out the school year. Every action we take will follow the guidance of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Office of the Governor, the Commissioner of Education, and our local health officials,” said Shelton. “We will soon release information on the final days of school, but for now, our focus is providing the best instruction possible while trying to remove all barriers students are facing to learning.”
On social media, groups formed sharing graduating seniors’ photos and information as a means to “adopt” a senior, where they would receive cards, gifts or gift cards. The group, “Knox County Adopt a Senior” had 1,994 members as of Tuesday evening.
Businesses such as Knox Professional Pharmacy have created scholarship programs for seniors who are willing to send in a video. Instructions can be found at the pharmacy’s Facebook page.
Other businesses and organizations have helped parents purchase yard signs announcing their graduating senior. These signs can be purchased through Kentucky Sign Center, by calling 606-864-7446.
While school systems work out details for handling commencement exercises for their seniors, schools are still making sure their students are fed. “Since spring break the meal pickup service at our elementary schools has been going well,” said Shelton. “We are averaging over 1,000 bags picked up each Tuesday and Friday which includes over 2,000 breakfasts and 2,000 lunches each day. We are grateful for the many staff members and volunteers that are putting these meals together; they are heroes for our students and their families. We will continue our twice a week meal pickup service through the end of the school year.”
Barbourville Independent Schools have also stayed busy preparing and delivering meals to its students since the early-March shutdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.